Love Island’s Remi ‘fuming’ as he watches Indiyah break things off with Ikenna

Love Island’s Remi Lambert has been left “fuming” after watching Indiyah Pollack break things off with Ikenna Ekwonna on Monday’s episode.

On Sunday night, Remi was sent packing from the villa as Indiyah chose to stick with Ikenna during the recoupling, before ending things with him the next day.

Remi has since expressed his anger at the 23-year-old’s decision.

In now deleted Instagram stories, Remi said: “Indiyah just friendzoned Ikenna?? What was the point man?🤣 it’s acc a joke.”

In another, the rapper wrote: “So Indiyah coupled up with Ikenna just to friendzone him the next day? What the heck is going on? Last story cause I’m mad right now.”

After breaking things off with Ikenna, fans are now rooting for Indiyah to pursue a romance with Dami, who has admitted to having “sexual chemistry” with the hotel waitress.

Dami is currently coupled up with Amber, who is at risk of being sent home tonight after a public vote.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.