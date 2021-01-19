Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley reveals she may be scarred for life after horrific fall

The 22-year-old has admitted she almost broke her neck

Rebecca Gormley has revealed she may be scarred for life, after a horrific fall left her seriously injured.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the former beauty queen had her arm in a cast as she explained what happened.

Dressed in silk Dior pyjamas, the 22-year-old told her 330k followers that she damaged her collarbone and right arm, but said she’s “lucky” she didn’t break her neck.

Rebecca said: “Hi everyone I just wanted to come and chat to quickly to give you an update.”

“I’m struggling to reply to people because I’m right handed and that’s the arm I’ve damaged.”

The Newcastle native explained: “Basically I fell and I’m lucky I didn’t snap my neck. You’ve got this clavicle bone. It’s like it came out of its place but it’s damaged as well.”

Admitting she can “hardly even move”, Rebecca said: “It’s like one of the four worst bones to damage or break in your body so you can imagine the pain I’m in.”

“Honestly my arm is deformed and it could take six weeks if not longer to heal. I can get an operation after that if it doesn’t heal but then I’m going to be left with a massive scar and it could still be deformed.”

“I’m just absolutely sick because I can’t do anything for myself. I’m very independent so I like it do things for myself. I’m so so frustrated, so frustrated.”

Getting emotional, the 22-year-old continued: “I’m just so angry inside and hate not being able to do things for myself.”

“I hate it so much but just hope I can have a speedy recovery and that it heals itself quicker than expected because it’s awful man. I can’t get comfy or anything.”

The TV personality went on to thank her mother and boyfriend Biggs Chris for their support.

“I’m just sick of crying and being in pain. Poor Biggs and my mum I don’t know how they are coping with us,” she said.

“My moms had to go to work today, so Biggs is looking after us, bless him. I don’t how he is so patient with us. I’m like an absolute madwoman. Bless him man.”

The model added: “How times have changed. This time last year I was in my way into the villa and I was on my way to South Africa to go into the villa and now I’m on the sofa and can hardly even move.”

Rebecca later shared a celebratory post to mark one year since she entered the Love Island villa.

She captioned the post: “Can’t believe I am writing this but 1 whole year ago I attempted to dance my way into the @loveisland villa (anyone who knows me knows dancing is not my strong point unless I’ve had a few drinks).”

“I gave the villa my best shot, I stayed true to myself and that’s all what matters! I am ever so grateful for such a whirlwind experience!”

Reflecting on the madness of her journey, she continued: “Can you imagine having to dance on a bunch of lads who are total strangers with a bunch of daggering eyes watching you from behind 🤣 yes it was hard but flipping amazing, what a buzz man.”

“Met so many beautiful humans on my LI journey but most of all I met my soul mate @biggschrisx and I can honestly say I am the happiest girl on this planet!”

“I hit the jack pot! Thanks @loveisland & @itv2 for making this possible. Let’s be honest I got the funniest guy from the villa as well as the best looking.”

“Thanks to my followers, family & friends for being so supportive and having my back. From the bottom of my heart I love you all forever and ever (I felt a bit emosh writing this post lol).”