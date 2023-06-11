Love Island’s Paige Turley breaks her silence on Finn Tapp split

Love Island star Paige Turley has broken her silence on her split from Finn Tapp.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2020 winter series of the hit dating show.

Back in April, it was reported that the pair had called it quits but the couple did not confirm the news – until now.

During her appearance on Sunday night’s After Sun, Paige told host Maya Jama: “We’re still really good friends, we just drifted apart.”

It comes after a source told The UK Sun: “Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end.”

The inside added: “Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next.”