Love Island’s Paige Turley and Finn Tapp respond to engagement rumours

The couple have already spoken about getting married

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have confirmed they’re definitely not engaged to be married.

The couple won the first winter version of Love Island in February 2020, and have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Finn has already shared his plans to propose to Paige, but they’re not ready to walk down the aisle just yet.

Addressing the constant engagement speculation during an interview with Digital Spy, Paige said: “I think it’s quite comical, to be fair. It’s like, where have you got that from?”

Finn insisted: “Yeah, that’s one thing. What we always say is: it’s going to be something that we hope, you know, definitely happens… Not soon, but –”

“In time,” they both added.

Not long after they left the Love Island villa, the coronavirus pandemic hit – and the couple spent lockdown at Paige’s family home in Scotland.

Speaking about their relationship now, Paige confessed: “We’re starting a relationship back-to-front. We’ve had a year of being in pyjamas and being in loungewear sets. From now, it’s like going out on first dates again.”

“Our relationship hasn’t been the typical ‘normal’ relationship ever,” Finn explained. “We’re in the villa, and then we come out, and then we’re getting dragged here, there, and everywhere, and then we’re in lockdown.”

“We haven’t experienced just Paige popping out to work, and coming home, and I’ve got dinner ready for her, or me going to football in the evening.”

“Do you know what I mean? We haven’t experienced that. So it’d be nice to start experiencing that.”

“And that’s when we can start fitting in when these next stages happen.”