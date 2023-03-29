Love Island’s Paige Thorne ‘taking legal action’ against global fashion brand

Paige Thorne is allegedly taking legal action against Forever Unique.

Last August, it was reported that the 24-year-old had signed a six-figure deal with the global fashion brand, which is owned by The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotra.

The partnership marked the brand’s first collaboration with a Love Island alum.

Just seven months after their collaboration was announced, MailOnline have reported that Paige is set to take legal action against Forever Unique for an alleged breach of contract.

Goss.ie has contacted Paige and Forever Unique for comment.

Announcing her partnership with the fashion brand at the time, the Love Island star wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL… Paige Thorne X Forever Unique 😭🤯!”

“So excited to announce my first ever collection with a brand I’ve loved for so long! My partywear collection is everything and more and I’m so excited for you all to see it!”

“Feeling so overwhelmed and grateful, hope you all love it as much as I do! Bring on party season!! ✨✨✨.”

The collaboration announcement post has since been deleted from Instagram.

Meanwhile, Seema Malhotra, admitted that she loved Paige since the first episode of Love Island 2022, and believed she was a “perfect fit” for the brand.

“We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing!,” she told MailOnline at the time. “We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven female.”

“She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”