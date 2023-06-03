Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill spark fresh romance rumours

Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill have sparked fresh romance rumours.

The Welsh paramedic had been couple up with the rugby player on Love Island 2022; however, Casa Amor saw their relationship hit the rocks.

Just days later, the “ultimate bombshell” Adam Collard entered the villa and started grafting Paige.

Jacques sensationally quit Love Island, but promised to wait for Paige outside the villa.

However, Paige ultimately placed fifth with Adam on the show, missing out on a coveted spot in the grand final.

Paige and Adam have since called it quits, after a video of the Newcastle native cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral last September.

Fans have been calling for the paramedic to rekindle her romance with Jacques, after they were spotted cosying up at an event in Manchester at the end of last year.

Eagle-eyed Love Island fans have since spotted Jacques leaving a flirty comment underneath Paige’s Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of herself posing in a blue pinstripe shirt dress, the Wales native penned: “Name a more iconic duo other than shopping and brunch, I’ll wait 🛍️🤍.”

Jacques cheekily commented: “Told you you’d look pretty in Ralph Lauren 🐎 should listen to me more often.”

One Instagram user questioned: “erm is this a thing?!?!🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽,” while a second wrote: “ohhh what’s going on here…”

It comes just months after Paige exclusively told Goss.ie that she and Jacques are “on good terms”.

At our #GossCountdown Show back in March, the paramedic admitted she contemplated leaving the show when Jacques quit.

The Wales native told us: “We had talked about it, he had said he was thinking about leaving, and it was like ‘if I leave with him, I don’t have the security of him actually being my boyfriend right now. So am I leaving for something that might not even come anyway?'”

“I just needed that security. I probably would’ve left with him if he was like ‘no, we are together.'”

