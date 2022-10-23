Love Island’s Paige Thorne addresses rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Jacques O’Neill

Paige Thorne has addressed rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Jacques O’Neill.

The Welsh paramedic was coupled up with rugby star on the latest season of Love Island, before Jacques sensationally decided to quit the show.

The 23-year-old promised to wait for Paige outside the villa, but she then grew close to bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair made it through to the semi-finals.

Adam and Paige have since called it quits, and Paige revealed earlier this week that she’s back “in contact” with Jacques.

Speaking on the Saving Grace podcast, the brunette beauty said: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips. Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor].”

“Obviously we had a vibe in there. But he done me over. Dickhead. Fine. But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.”

Paige’s comments sent fans into a frenzy, with many hopeful that she would give her relationship with Jacques another chance.

But in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 24-year-old insisted that she and Jacques are “just friends”.

She said: “It’s spreading that me and Jacques are back in contact, and we’re going to be ‘reunited’ and all this kind of thing. We’ve literally had one conversation on the phone. It’s just friends.”

“Everyone can chill out with the speculation that ‘Paige and Jack, she’s gonna go back to him’. It’s not quite like that. We’re just friends.”

Earlier this month, Jacques was linked to Norwegian influencer Isabel Raad.

The pair were spotted cosying up to one another at a meet and greet, with sources saying “they have real potential”.

An insider told The Sun: “Isabel is really famous in Norway and has a huge following. She’s really hit it off with Jacques and is enjoying spending time with him in the UK.”

“Isabel is here a lot and friends think things could be serious.”