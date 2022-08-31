Love Island’s Paige and Adam break their silence on split rumours

Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have broken their silence on split rumours.

The couple, who came fifth on the 2022 series of the ITV dating show, raised eyebrows when they began sharing snaps without each other as they spend time apart.

Eagled-eyed fans also noticed that Paige did not like or comment on Adam’s most recent Instagram post.

However, the couple have since put any split rumours to bed as they enjoyed a day out together on Wednesday.

Paige shared a video of Adam on her Instagram story, teasing her beau may have gotten a tattoo dedicated to her.

She wrote: “As if he’s getting my name x.”

Adam then shared a video to his Instagram story of Paige enjoying some Nutella and strawberry pancakes.

Paige and Adam struck up a romance on Love Island after the 26-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on Paige the minute he joined the show – but the paramedic was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show, before being dumped from the villa.

It’s understood Paige hasn’t spoken to her former flame Jacques since she returned to the UK.