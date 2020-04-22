Love Island’s Ollie Williams causes more controversy by hiring helicopter for hunting spree

People aren't going to be happy about this

Love Island’s Ollie Williams causes more controversy by hiring helicopter for hunting...

Love Island’s Ollie Williams has caused more controversy by sharing a video of him shooting wild animals from a helicopter.

The Love Island contestant shared some of his “best hunting memories” on his YouTube channel, including a shooting spree in New Zealand.

In the video, Ollie can be seen hanging out of the side of a helicopter while using a semi-automatic shotgun.

Ollie’s new video sparked serious backlash when he encouraged fans to watch it on Instagram.

One person commented, “You make me sick,” while another wrote, “What are u doing mate?!!”

The 23-year-old quit Love Island after just three days earlier this year, claiming he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

His exit came after a petition was launched online to have him removed from the villa, after photos surfaced of him posing next to dead animals.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Ollie said in a statement: “Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK.”

“I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.”

“I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer,” he said.

“I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe. These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.”

