Love Island’s Olivia lands role in MAJOR film franchise

Olivia Hawkins has landed a role in a major film franchise.

The ring girl and actress found fame on the latest series of Love Island.

The 27-year-old struck up a romance with Casa Amor bombshell Maxwell Samuda during her time in the South African villa.

During her appearance on former Love Island contestant Toby Aromolaran’s Fancy A Chat? podcast, Olivia revealed her next acting role was in the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise – Fast X.

The 27-year-old told the footballer: “I did a scene in the new Fast and Furious,” to which Toby replied: “Fast and Furious 10?!” in shock.

The actress confirmed: “Yeah. In the party scene. I don’t know when it’s coming out…”

Olivia added that she filmed the scenes in London, instead of flying out to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – where the film was shot.

Olivia has already starred in a number of TV shows – including EastEnders and Return to Hogwarts.

While she was in the Love Island villa, it was revealed that the ring girl had also starred in Iain Stirling’s TV series Buffering.

The reality star also appeared in the promotional video for the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Islander Joe Garratt.

Fast X is set to premiere in Irish cinemas on May 19, 2023.