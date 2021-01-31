Love Island’s Olivia Bowen hits back after being told to ‘hurry up and have kids’ with husband Alex

Love Island’s Olivia Bowen hits back after being told to ‘hurry up...

Olivia Bowen has hit back after being told to “hurry up and have kids” with her husband Alex.

The couple met on the 2016 series of Love Island, and went on to tie the knot in 2018 in a stunning wedding ceremony.

After uploading a video with her beau to Instagram on Saturday, Olivia took to her Instagram Stories to address the “triggering” comment that was left under the post.

The reality star wrote: “Honestly what even is this comment? Was just written on my post.”

“I literally cannot grasp why people think 1. It’s ok to say that to someone, and 2. It’s necessary to have kids just because you’re happily married.

“Please please stop. It’s so triggering for so many reasons. Plus – do you really still believe that we should conform with societal expectations?!?!

“It’s such a dated reality,” she added.

The news comes after fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood admitted she was “fed up” about being constantly bombarded with baby questions.

“I’ve been fed up since I left the villa. One of the first things I was asked in an interview and I had only known the bloke 8 weeks,” she explained on her Instagram Stories, referring to ex Chris Hughes.

“And it’s never stopped since. No ever asks Brad though… Funny that,” the reality star added, referencing her fiancé Bradley Dack.