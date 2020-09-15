Love Island’s Olivia Attwood shares her heartache after losing ‘extraordinary’ grandad

The 29-year-old paid tribute to her 'lovely Grandpa'

Olivia Attwood has shared her heartache after losing her “extraordinary” grandad.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to her grandfather, posting an adorable throwback photo of him with his grandchildren.

She wrote: “Yesterday we lost our lovely Grandpa 💔 He was an extraordinary person who achieved so many amazing things.”

“He was one of the two first ever Canadians awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, to name just one.

“But more importantly than that he was the most wonderful grandfather and adored by many,” she added.

“I may not of inherited your intellect.. 🙊 but I hope I inherited some of your endless charm and zest for life. You will be missed terribly. Until we see you again 🕊🤍”

Love Island stars took to the comment section to offer their condolences to Olivia, with India Reynolds writing: “So sorry babe! Sending you so much love! ❤️❤️”

Rosie Williams wrote: “Im so so so sorry my babe. Thinking of you ♥️♥️♥️♥️”, while Eyal Booker simply commented: “💚”

The news comes as Olivia is set to return to reality TV after landing her very own show with her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack – who proposed to her in Dubai last year.

Across eight episodes on ITVBe, the couple will be seen planning their wedding and buying their first home.

Speaking on her Instagram Story back in July, Olivia gushed: “I can’t quite believe I’m actually saying this out loud, but I have my very own TV show coming to ITV in the autumn.

“It’s gonna be me, Bradley, our friends in Manchester, our life in Manchester, moving house, wedding stuff…

“Yeah, I can’t wait to share this next stage of my life with all you guys who have, you know, sort of followed me since Love Island and it’s really exciting.”

