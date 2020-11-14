Love Island’s Olivia Attwood reveals secret cancer scare

The reality star has had a lump removed from her breast

Olivia Attwood had a secret breast cancer scare last month.

In October, the Love Island star worried fans when she revealed she was in hospital to have a “procedure”.

And during Sunday’s episode of ‘Olivia Meets Her Match’, the 29-year-old will tell viewers that she had a lump removed from her breast.

Olivia says: “It’s been a rough couple of weeks. I found a lump at the top of my right breast and it was quite hard and I could really feel it was quite near the surface.”

“It’s causing me now quite a lot of pain and discomfort. The chances are it’s going to be nothing, but it still sits a bit in the pit in your stomach.”

Olivia meets with her surgeon to have an ultrasound scan, and thankfully he’s “confident” the lump isn’t cancerous.

However, Olivia decides to have the lump removed anyway as a precaution.

“It’s just made me really sure now that I want it out,” she says. “I don’t want whatever that is in there that keeps growing at this rapid rate. I want it gone.”

Explaining why she decided to share her cancer scare, Olivia says: “I’ve got an audience of girls from 13-25.”

“If I could encourage them to be more in tune with their bodies and female health, then that is a good thing.”