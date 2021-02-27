Love Island’s Olivia Attwood admits she feels ‘guilty’ after getting her hair dyed during lockdown

The 29-year-old got her hair done for a shoot

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood admits she feels ‘guilty’ after getting her hair...

Olivia Attwood has admitted she feels “guilty”, after getting her hair dyed during lockdown.

The Love Island star made the confession during a Q&A on Instagram this week.

After a fan asked, “How have you had your hair done???” Olivia replied, “Just the front bit was coloured the other day on set at a shoot.”

The 29-year-old added: “Sorry – I don’t make the rules… but still feel guilty lol.”

Hairdressers in the UK will remain closed until April 12 under the government’s current lockdown.

However, hair and makeup is permitted for work purposes on TV sets and magazine shoots.

The news comes after Olivia recently started filming series two of her ITVBe reality show, Olivia Meets Her Match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@oliviajade_attwood)

The series follows the 29-year-old and her footballer fiancée Bradley Dack as they prepare for their wedding day.

Alongside their wedding preparations, the show’s second season will document their move to a brand new house, and Olivia’s upcoming 30th birthday.

Olivia rose to fame back in 2017 after appearing on Love Island.

The Essex native later landed a role in TOWIE, before nabbing her own TV show.