Love Island’s new host Maya Jama teases the return of ANOTHER former contestant

Love Island’s new host Maya Jama has teased the return of another former contestant.

The ninth season of the hit dating show will return to our screens on January 16, with Maya taking over as host from Laura Whitmore.

Ahead of the new series, which is taking place in South Africa, Maya has hinted we may recognise one of this year’s bombshells.

Last summer, Adam Collard shocked fans when he returned to the iconic villa as a bombshell – four years after he first appeared on the show in 2018.

This was the first time bosses invited a former contestant to appear on the show for the second time.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the first episode, Maya admitted she’d love to see Theo Campbell follow in Adam’s footsteps.

When asked to share which former contestant she’d like to see return to the show, the TV presenter replied: “Theo! I found him hilarious.”

“That line about ‘leave with them’ – it was that. We were all feeling it and Theo actually said it. You need that honesty sometimes!”

Theo appeared on the show in 2017, and caused quite a stir during his short time in the villa.

His most famous line was when Jonny was dumped from the Island, after he and Tyla were forced to decide which one of them had to leave the show.

The shock twist left Tyla in tears as she was previously coupled up with Jonny, and the brunette asked him to wait for her on the outside.

Theo then delivered the quote of the season by saying: “I think if Tyla really liked him she should go as well really…”

After Jonny told him to “f*** off”, Theo added, “No I’m just saying if she really cared that’s what she’d do!” – leaving viewers in hysterics.

Speaking about her new role as host of Love Island, Maya confessed: “It feels amazing, it’s really, really exciting.”

“It’s been a weird feeling because you find out and then it’s the wait and the build up. I just can’t wait for it to start. I’m counting down the seconds and the days to get to South Africa.”

Maya also revealed she was in New York when she found out she had landed the gig, and admitted it was tough to keep it a secret from her friends and family.

“Really hard, especially when there’s loads of rumours flying around. I’m not a good liar,” she said.

“Even my mum I didn’t tel because she’d get too excited and tell people. So I had to not even tell my close family.”

When asked what she thinks makes a good Islander, Maya replied: “Someone that’s looking for love, someone with a lively personality, somebody who is open and shares their feelings, but also someone that’s not afraid to keep their options open and test the waters.”

“Just someone that’s willing to get stuck in and get fully involved in every bit of the experience and all the challenges. Make the most of it!”

“And allow it to be a proper test and see if your relationship can carry on through that, rather than play it safe. I think that’s what makes the best Islander.”

Maya also revealed her highlight of the series is always the talent show, and confessed: “I

would be so shy to do that.”

“I’m always so impressed with the moves and the confidence to come out and strut your stuff like that. I actually have thought about that before, if I was in the show and I had to do the talent show what would I do?”

“Maybe a lip sync battle would be good. Or, like Indiyah, I played the recorder in year 4…”

The ninth season of Love Island will premiere at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One on January 16.

