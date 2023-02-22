Love Island’s Movie Night titles REVEALED as explosive challenge returns

The infamous Movie Night returns on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser for the explosive challenge, Ron receives a shock text message.

It reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get glam hit the red carpet and grab some popcorn as tonight it’s Movie Night #Blockbuster #ThrillerInTheVilla.”

As news hits the Villa, a stunned Tanya says: “No!”

Shaq asks Tanya: “Is there anything you want to tell me?”

Later Kai says as the boys get ready: “Just prepare yourself.”

The girls answer the first question correctly and can therefore pick the first film.

The girls can pick from a number of titles – including Free Will-Y, The Fast and the Curious and No Time To Kai.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

