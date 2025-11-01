Love Island’s Molly Smith shares exciting update on her wedding with fiancé Tom Clare

Molly Smith has shared an exciting update on her upcoming wedding.

In September, the Love Island: All Stars winner announced her engagement to her partner, Tom Clare.

The couple first met during the first series of Love Island: All Stars in early 2024. They subsequently started dating and later won the show together.

Almost two months into her engagement, Molly has now teased that she has started to think about her dream wedding day.

On Friday, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories and invited her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one fan asked Molly if she has started planning her wedding with Tom yet.

“We have! It’s A LOT we’re only at the very beginning of it all but it’s exciting!” she exclaimed.

“After seeing my best friends get married over the years and being a bridesmaid so many times it’s finally my turn to be a bride,” Molly added.

The reality star also noted that she did not help Tom to pick her engagement ring.

“I had an idea of what I’d love and knew I wanted diamonds on the band but Tom added his little touch and honestly it’s perfect,” she praised.

When asked to describe what she feels every time she sees Tom, Molly responded: “Tom is literally the best person, he calms me and is always there for me whatever I may need.”

She continued: “He’s the most loving, caring fiancé and I just feel completely at ease and comfortable and did from day 1 to be honest!”

Molly was later quizzed about whether or not they are planning on having a baby any time soon, to which she responded with a photo of her dog, Nelly.

“This is the only baby we need right now, I think our focus is the wedding at the moment but we do want babies in the future!” she penned.

On September 4, Love Island fans were delighted when Molly and Tom announced their engagement.

Tom decided to propose to Molly during a romantic trip to Dubai. At the time, he took to Instagram and shared several photos from his proposal, with the simple caption: “SHE SAID YES!!!”