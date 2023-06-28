Love Island’s Molly Marsh reacts to Kady McDermott dodging Zachariah Noble’s kiss

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has reacted to Kady McDermott dodging Zachariah Noble’s kiss.

The 24-year-old was coupled up with Zach before Kady stole him from her in last week’s dramatic recoupling, resulting in Molly being dumped from the villa.

Shortly after Molly left the show, Zach made his move on Kady, by bringing her up to the terrace and leaning in to kiss her.

But in an awkward moment, Kady pulled away from the basketball player, saying: “Woah woah woah, what?”

Zach explained: “I want to kiss you,” and Kady replied: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

When Zach asked why, Kady explained: “I feel like I’ve only been in, like, three days. And for me, like, I know it’s not a big deal but like, to kiss someone… I want to be, like, 100%.”

Molly, who previously revealed she would wait for Zach on the outside, has since revealed the scene gave her “the ick”.

Speaking on Love Island: The Morning After podcast, the theatre actress said: “I thought there was something very special there [between Zach and I], and maybe there still is, but to see him leaning in for a kiss with someone two nights after being gone…”

“It has given me the ick,” she admitted.

“I mean, why so soon? Fair enough if you’re getting to know each other and it’s getting flirty. Hand on the knee, ok fair enough, whatever. But going in for the kiss? He wanted it. He clearly wanted it.”

