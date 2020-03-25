Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague closes her business amid coronavirus crisis

"This is a decision that has not been made lightly..."

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been forced to close her tanning business Filter by Molly-Mae.

The islander launched her tanning brand in December of 2019.

Posting to the brands’ social media page, Molly-Mae let her followers know that due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, she has chosen to close her business to protect the health of her staff and customers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILTER BY MOLLY-MAE ™ (@filterbymollymae) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:07am PDT

“Due to the recent provisions outlined by the government relating to COVID-19, Filter by Molly-Mae has made the decision to close our online store and fulfilment centre with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“Our main priority is to protect the safety for both our team and our valued customers.”

“This is a decision that has not been made lightly and we want to thank everybody for your support so far. ”

⁣

“This is not a goodbye this is just a see you soon. ⁣Stay safe and stay at home. ”

Molly-Mae has been praised for her decision to protect the Filter workers.

Any orders placed on the tanning website before the announcement will be fulfilled.