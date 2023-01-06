Love Island’s Millie Court reveals she’s in therapy after Liam Reardon split

Love Island’s Millie Court has revealed she’s been going to therapy, and has told fans how it’s really helped her.

The Essex native shot to fame on the dating show in 2021, which she won with her now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon.

The couple went from strength to strength after the show and decided to move in together, but sadly their romance didn’t last.

Last July, Millie and Liam shocked fans by announcing they had parted ways.

The 26-year-old has since revealed she’s been benefiting from therapy sessions in wake of their split.

Millie told her 1.9m followers on Instagram: “I had my first session before Christmas and just that one hour opened up so much to me.”

“Cliche as it might sounds but I’m solely focusing on my career as we’ve entered a new year and I can’t wait to treat my body and mind the way it deserves. Loving myself comes first.”

Millie later told fans how she sought out therapy by using a counselling directory, and encouraged others to do the same.

“Don’t be afraid to take that step in speaking to someone, whether it’s big or small,” she said.

“You can then arrange a quick 15 minute phone call with your favourites on the list and see who you get the best vibe with/feel the most comfortable (or as comfortable as you possibly can).”

“I’m not the type to open up and speak about how I’m feeling and I don’t like to burden people with my problems either (friends or family) so of course I didn’t feel that comfortable talking to her at first but just after one session I honestly felt so much better so I’m really looking forward to the next.”

The news comes after Liam recently addressed rumours he “cheated” on Millie during their relationship.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Fubar Radio, the 23-year-old said: “When we were together we just had each other, we were protected together. We’d get the odd person chatting rubbish.”

“But obviously we broke up then, and I think naturally the man usually gets the bad side of things.”

“We broke up amicably, we remain friends but then people made rumours up of me ‘cheating’ and at some festival and as soon as people think that they think ‘ah, a leopard never changes its spots’ because I did something in Casa Amor in Love Island.”

Liam continued: “People just slated me, thousands of comments just saying ‘he’s a scumbag, he’s this, he’s that, she was too good for him anyway.'”

“You don’t even know me like, you don’t even know. I haven’t cheated. You’re just reading something you saw online and people are just quick to judge straight away.”