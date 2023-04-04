Love Island’s Millie Court officially confirms new romance after weeks of speculation

Millie Court is officially off the market.

The Love Island 2021 winner, who split from Liam Reardon last summer, confirmed her new romance in her latest YouTube video.

The 26-year-old said: “There have been a lot of rumours and a lot in the press. I am going to confirm that I am dating someone.”

“I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet. I love you guys, and I love your support. But it’s early doors, and you experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Speaking about her relationship with Liam, the Essex beauty admitted: “it is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”

Millie told fans she’ll be keeping the identity of her new beau private for a while.

She said: “This next chapter, I will be keeping it secret for a little bit, just to see how it goes.”

It comes after Millie was linked to Gogglebox star George Baggs, after she shared a flirty TikTok video with him.

Watch her YouTube video below: