Love Island’s Millie Court breaks social media silence following ‘split’ from fellow Islander Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon and Millie Court | Instagram
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Love Island’s Millie Court has broken her social media silence following her reported “split” from fellow Islander Liam Reardon.

The couple won the 2021 series of Love Island, but called it quits the following summer.

Much to fans delight, the reality stars reunited the following year, but sadly it looks like they’ve parted ways once again.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court | Instagram

While the Love Island star has yet to publicly address the rumours of their split, she took to Instagram to share the love for fellow Love Island star Ekin-Su’s recent Vogue Latino America cover-shoot.

Under the Love Island winner’s grid post, Millie commented: “Incredible!!!!”

Liam has not yet addressed the split publicly or broken his social media silence.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court | Instagram

According to The Sun Online, distance played a part in their alleged breakup.

Millie, 29, currently lives in Essex, while Liam, 26, is based in Wales.

A source close to the couple said: “Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.”

“But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.”

Millie and Liam won Love Island 2021

“Obviously, they’ve worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it’s all still very fresh.

“But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out.”

