Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon hit by claims they have SPLIT for the second time

Liam Reardon and Millie Court | Instagram
Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been hit by claims they have split for the second time.

The couple won the 2021 series of Love Island, but called it quits the following summer.

Much to fans delight, the reality stars reunited the following year, but sadly it looks like they’ve parted ways once again.

According to The Sun Online, distance played a part in their alleged breakup.

Millie, 29, currently lives in Essex, while Liam, 26, is based in Wales. 

A source close to the couple said: “Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.

“But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.

“Obviously, they’ve worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it’s all still very fresh.

“But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out.”

Goss.ie has contacted both their reps for a comment.

