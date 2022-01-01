Love Island’s Millie Court ‘absolutely gutted’ as boyfriend Liam Reardon tests positive for Covid-19 in Dubai

Millie Court has shared her heartache after her boyfriend Liam Reardon tested positive for Covid-19 on their first holiday together.

The couple, who won Love Island in the summer of 2021, jetted off to Dubai to ring in the new year together, but have been forced to spend their trip isolating in their hotel room after a positive PCR test.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her followers, Millie wrote: “Hi guys, sorry I’ve been a bit quiet with posting our holiday fun… but we received some bad news and Liam’s PCR has come back ‘presumptive positive’.”

“This means we have to isolate for 3 days in hope it might be negative then. If it is then we’re free to leave but if it’s positive then we have to finish the 10 day quarantine. We are absolutely gutted.”

“We had to cancel the desert tour we had planned today last minute, we were supposed to be celebrating tonight what an amazing year we’ve both had, but we’ll be celebrating inside our room and watching the fireworks display from our balcony.”

She continued: “People will say ‘shouldn’t of gone during a pandemic anyway’ however we’re not living our lives in fear and we’re trying to live our lives to the best we can being as safe as possible.”

“Throughout Christmas myself and Liam did lateral flows everyday and when we saw family we got them to test with lateral flows too. We were being extra precautious. Liam feels absolutely fine, no symptoms whatsoever and I am negative. Fingers crossed we get some news in a few days and we can continue our trip to the Maldives.”

“So if you’re wondering why there isn’t that much content, it’s because we’re stuck in our room. Only so much content we can post in here. Who knows I might do a make-up tutorial for you guys, fill the time haha.”