Love Island’s Megan Forte Clarke reunites with former flame Tommy Bradley on night out with fellow dumped Islanders

Love Island’s Megan Forte Clarke reunited with her former flame Tommy Bradley on a night out with other dumped Islanders on Sunday.

A host of stars from this year’s summer series went partying in London after filming Aftersun, during which Tommy and his partner Lucy were interviewed for the first time since being dumped from the villa last week.

The Islanders shared a glimpse inside their wild night out on Instagram, including Blu Chegini who shared a video showing Megan and Tommy posing next to each other inside the VIP area of a nightclub.

Megan and Tommy were coupled up on day one of Love Island, and quickly became early favourites to win the show.

However, their romance was rocked when Conor expressed his interest in Megan – and she ultimately decided to pursue a connection with him instead.

Tommy then moved on with Emily Moran, however his head was turned in Casa Amor by Lucy Quinn.

Emily was subsequently dumped from the Island when Tommy brought Lucy back from Casa Amor, however it all seemed to be water under the bridge on Sunday night.

Fellow dumped Islander Andrada Pop shared a video of Lucy and Emily dancing together in the same VIP section.

The Dublin native tagged both girls in the video, which proved there is no bad blood between them.

Other Islanders spotted on the night out were Harrison and Lauren, Remell, Martin and Shea.

The Islanders appeared to be letting off steam after a very dramatic episode of Aftersun.

During the show, Lucy awkwardly broke her silence on a viral voice note that was leaked online during her time in the villa.

The 37-second clip revealed her plan to pair up with well-liked Tommy as a surefire way to make it to the final.

Speaking on Love Island Aftersun, Lucy confirmed that the voice note was her, and that she sent it to a friend she thought she could trust.

“I did say till the end, but weren’t the final, I meant the end result, I meant I wanted to be with him in the future,” she told host Maya Jama.

Lucy also apologised for a comment she made about Megan in the voice note.

“I should never have commented on someone I’ve never met before, I do really apologise about that, I’m not that type of girl, it was very rude of me,” she confessed.

Tommy also backed her up, stating that the situation had been blown out of proportion.

The voice note, which was leaked last week, said: “I’ve got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday.”

“So they said to me on Sunday they’ll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I’m f**king going on one of those days. So they were like, get your stuff packed basically.”

“I was like, I’m already packed love. They asked me for my top three boys. I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I’m with Tommy I feel like I’ll get all the way to the end.”

“Because everyone loves him. I don’t know if you’ve been watching it but that Megan’s being sent home and I’m f**king made up. And she’s being sent home because of the way she’s treated Tommy.”

“And do you know what, I’m made up that I’ve been watching it because I know how to act. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be left a nice girl and just f**king stick with Tommy.”

