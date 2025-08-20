Ad
Love Island’s Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips take a big step in their relationship

Megan Forte Clarke, Conor Phillips | Instagram
Love Island’s Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips are officially boyfriend and girlfriend!

The Irish stars struck up a romance on the summer series of Love Island, and have been inseperable since leaving the villa.

Speaking to Heat magazine about their relationship status, the rugby player confirmed he asked Megan to be his girlfriend with a lavish proposal on a beach.

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips | INSTAGRAM

“There has been an update,” he said.

“We are boyfriend and girlfriend now, that’s how well we’ve been doing.”

The pair were coupled up during the series, and appeared to be going from strength to strength before Megan was dumped in a shocking public vote.

However, weeks later, they were reunited in a shock twist that saw Megan and fellow Islander Blu brought back to the villa.

Pictured: MEGAN, CONOR.

Since reuniting, the couple have been going from strength to strength, as they’ve spent plenty of time together outside the villa.

Earlier this month, Conor met all of Megan’s friends, as they smiled for photos on a night out in Dublin’s House club.

Sharing snaps, Megan wrote: “cpeezy meets the girls and the gays 💅🏽” as Conor commented: “Best night ❤️‍🔥”

In his own social media post from the night, Conor shared a sweet collection of photos of the pair, as they shared a kiss.

Fellow Islander Harry showed the pair love as he commented: “Flying you twoooo,” as Megan wrote: “💋”

 

