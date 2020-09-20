Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson reveals how much money she’s made on OnlyFans

The reality star joined the x-rated subscription site during lockdown

Megan Barton Hanson has revealed she’s easily made over £100,000 on OnlyFans.

During the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown, Megan moved back to her parents’ house in Essex, and decided to join the x-rated subscription site because she was “bored”.

Speaking to The Sun, Megan said: “The reason I went on Only Fans is because I was bored during lockdown and all the events I usually go to weren’t going to be there any more.”

“So I thought, ‘How am I going to keep myself entertained?'”

“I felt like a hypocrite as I was going around doing these talks with Ann Summers about empowering women and I wasn’t actually expressing my own sexuality.”

“I don’t know how much I made but it’s been more than a hundred grand,” Megan confessed. “I just do bikini pictures, underwear pictures and I’ll do the odd topless picture and that’s as far as it goes.”

OnlyFans has exploded in popularity over the past few months, as it’s allowed celebrities to make easy money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

Over the past few months alone, stars like Kerry Katona and Blac Chyna have joined the phenomenon.

Goss.ie previously listed the celebrities who have recently joined OnlyFans, and revealed much they are earning through their personal content.

