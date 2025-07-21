Love Island’s Meg and Dejon make things official as they enjoy a romantic date

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon are officially the first boyfriend and girlfriend of the season, after Dejon popped the question on their first date.

The couple, who have been coupled up since the very beginning, have gone through their fair share of tests, coming out stronger at the other end.

In Monday night’s episode, while everyone relaxes in the sunshine, Meg receives an exciting text: ‘Meg, it’s time for you and Dejon to capture some memories on a romantic sunset date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #TeamPixel #GoldenHour’

On a beautiful terrace overlooking the rolling Mallorcan landscape, Meg and Dejon clink their glasses, celebrating their first date and the promise of many more.

The pair reflected on their individual journeys throughout their time on the island of love.

As the sun continues its descent, they feel a deeper connection than ever on their date. They discuss what their families would think of each other and their living arrangements in the outside world.

The breathtaking view and nostalgic conversation prompt Dejon to ponder the future of his relationship with Meg.

“Our first date, first time out the Villa, everything has led up to this…” he said.

As the pair chatted about their future outside the villa, Meg pondered living with Dejon outside the villa, saying she wouldn’t not want to live with him.

As the chat about meeting each other’s families, and how much Dejon’s mum and dad will “love Megan.”

As they continued their deep chat, Dejon popped the important question, asking Meg: “Would you want to be my girlfriend?”

Surprised and ecstatic, Meg covered her face as she said: “Yes,” and the pair shared a kiss.

As they arrived back at the villa to announce the news, their fellow Islanders congratulated the pair, sharing their happiness for the couple.

