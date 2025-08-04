Ad
Love Island star Meg addresses the divide among the girls following shock dumping

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX
Love Island’s Meg has addressed the divide among the girls in the villa following her and Dejon’s shock dumping by the ex-Islanders.

On Sunday night, the ex-Islanders made their return, gathering at the fire pit, primed to unleash their opinions on the two couples at risk: Ty and Angel, and Meg and Dejon.

Many Islanders questioned Meg and Dejon’s compatibility based on the numerous arguments they had during their time spent in the villa.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep 48 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Dejon and Meg

Angel and Ty were tied at seven votes each before Billykiss and Andrada Pop cast their votes, but as Billykiss and Andrada both chose Meg and Dejon, they received nine votes and were dumped from the villa.

Speaking for the first time since her dumping, Meg addressed where she left things with the girls in the villa, following multiple arguments with Toni, Yas and Shakira.

She said: “Since the talent show, I feel like it brought us together and I have no problem with those girls and wouldn’t speak badly about them. Being around people 24/7, we used to say you argue with your sisters at home and it’s the same with the girls in there.”

“You can’t get on with everyone but we haven’t left on bad terms. They are great people, so funny in their own way and I can’t say a bad word about them.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: GIRLS.

Following this, Meg appeared on Aftersun and spoke to Maya Jama about the rumours of a divide between the girls.

Meg stated: “With the divide between the girls, it’s taken way out of proportion than what it is. All of us girls get on, we say these comments, I say things, they say things, we are all equal with what we say.”

“I was hurt by it, seeing it on a TV screen, but at the same time, we’re with each other 24 hours of a day, ot would be wrong if we didn’t argue,” Meg said of seeing clips at Movie Night and the Grafties.

“We always said, as the whole girls, if everything was left, it would be left outside the dressing room, we were all still sharing pyjamas, helping each other with nail glue, makeup. Even when I was leaving, I love all them girls to bits.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

 

 

