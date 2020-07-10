Love Island’s Luke Trotman reveals Luke Mabbott was ‘sneaky’ about his romance with Lucie Donlan

The Love Island stars recently went public with their romance

Love Island’s Luke Trotman reveals Luke Mabbott was ‘sneaky’ about his romance...

Love Island’s Luke Trotman has revealed his pal Luke Mabbott kept his romance with Lucie Donlan a ‘sneaky secret’ for weeks.

The 25-year-old subtly confirmed his romance with Lucie over the weekend, as they both shared photos from a romantic glamping trip.

During an interview with MailOnline, Luke T was asked about his BFF’s new relationship, and he said: “Luke was sneaky about that!”

“I was asking him about it for weeks but he just told me last weekend. He’s been cool, I think they’re well suited and I’m happy for them. Hopefully they last.”

According to reports, Luke M and Lucie grew close during lockdown, following his split from Demi Jones.

The Redcar native split from his Love Island co-star in May, and at the time, Demi accused him of making “little effort” to make their relationship work.

The pair coupled up on Love Island’s first winter series, which was filmed in South Africa, earlier this year.

Meanwhile Lucie appeared on last summer’s series of Love Island, which saw her couple up with Joe Garrett.

The pair dated for a few months after they left the villa, but eventually ended up calling it quits.

