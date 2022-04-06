Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford ‘splits from Irish footballer Aaron Connolly AGAIN’

Lucinda Strafford has reportedly split from Irish footballer Aaron Connolly once again.

The influencer broke up with Aaron last year before she entered the Love Island villa in summer, but the couple rekindled their romance weeks after Lucinda was voted off the show.

According to The Sun, the pair have broken up again, after failing to make their relationship work.

A source told the publication: “Everyone thought Lucinda and Aaron would make a real go of things this time round.”

“Aaron was pretty cut up when she decided to do Love Island but they moved on from it and seemed stronger than ever.”

“In the end they just couldn’t make it work and have decided it would be better for both of them if they remained single.”

Lucinda’s rep declined Goss.ie’s request for comment.