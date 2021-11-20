Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford shows off lavish gift from Irish footballer beau Aaron Connolly

Lucinda Strafford has shown off the lavish birthday present she received from her Irish footballer beau Aaron Connolly.

The Love Island star recently celebrated her 22nd birthday, and her boyfriend gifted her a pair of Yves Saint Laurent heels – which are worth €1k.

In a new YouTube video, Lucinda showed fans what she got for her 22nd birthday, including her new pair of designer shoes.

The reality star didn’t mention Aaron by name, but said the guy she’s been seeing “really spoiled” her this year.

Lucinda said she felt “so lucky” before showing off the black stilettos.

The influencer recently rekindled her romance with Aaron, after they broke up earlier this year before she entered the Love Island villa.

Last month, Aaron shared a photo of him and Lucinda dressed up for Halloween together, just weeks after the 22-year-old admitted they were speaking again.

Back in September, Lucinda told OK! magazine: “So, yeah, we are sort of talking again. We’re seeing where things go, we’re not back together as such but we’re taking it step by step.”

“I came out the villa. It didn’t work out between me and Aaron [Francis], it was very reciprocated where we both said: ‘Maybe not, maybe we’re better friends.'”

“And then, obviously I met Brad [McClelland] a couple of times and that sort of fizzled out as well. I feel like maybe there was a reason it didn’t work in the villa so it wasn’t going to work outside.”

“Then, obviously, I was single and [Aaron] sort of reached out… We’re just sort of chatting again. It’s nothing too serious at all.”

“I think I’m sort of keeping my options open but I’m not really talking to anyone else at the moment. So, it’s sort of mixed between both really. It’s quite early stages again.”

Aaron, 21, plays as a forward for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the Republic of Ireland national team.

Lucinda was previously coupled up with Brad McLelland on Love Island, before he was brutally booted off the show in a shock twist.

She then had a brief romance with Aaron Francis, which ended shortly after they left the villa.