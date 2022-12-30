Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford jets off to New York with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford and Irish footballer Aaron Connolly will be ringing in the new year in New York.

The couple, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, jetted off to the Big Apple earlier this week for a romantic getaway.

Lucinda took to Instagram on Thursday to share some snaps from Manhattan, while Aaron posted photos from Times Square.

The couple also shared snaps from their first class flights over to the US.

Lucinda split from Aaron shortly before she entered the Love Island villa in 2021, but they got back together weeks after Lucinda was dumped from the dating show.

The couple called it quits again earlier this year after an explosive argument, but rekindled their romance a few months later.

Lucinda opened up about her split from Aaron in a YouTube video back in April, admitting it was not “the best relationship ever”.

At the time, the 23-year-old confirmed she was “newly single” and excited for “hot girl summer.”

She said: “I feel like I’ve had a whirlwind and feel like it’s the best thing for me to do, focus on myself. I’ve let got of myself completely.”

