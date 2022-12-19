Love Island’s Luca Bish reveals his home was broken into while he was away with his family

Luca Bish has revealed his home was broken into while he was away with his family.

The Love Island star, 23, treated his family members to a trip to Switzerland last week ahead of Christmas.

However, the fishmonger has since revealed their holiday was cut short after the home he shares with his sister was robbed.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, Luca wrote: “Thank you to all of you that asked how Switzerland was – it was lovely, much needed quality time which we haven’t done in years.”

“With that being said, sadly the holiday was cut short. Going into the public eye comes with so many positives, and I want to be able to share my day to day with you without the fear or assumption that there are people watching with ill intentions.”

“Last night mine and my sisters home was broken into. Materialistic things can be replaced, however my family fearing being in our home and knowing you’ve been violated in such a way is a feeling you can never describe.”

“Fortunately we have high security throughout the home, so everything is now with the police. Be careful this time of year and keep safe.”

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Luca, as he also recently split from his girlfriend Gemma Owen.

The couple made it to the final of the 2022 series of Love Island, but called it quits last month after struggling to make their relationship work outside of the villa.

Gemma confirmed their split in a statement shared to Instagram at the time writing: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”