Love Island’s Luca Bish FINALLY asks Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend in the most romantic way

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen are FINALLY official.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island, and came in second place overall.

Despite being together since very early on in the show, the pair were one of the last couple’s to become official, but that has since changed.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Luca shared a sweet video of the moment he asked Gemma to be his girlfriend.

The fishmonger surprised the 19-year-old by decorating the outside of her home with candles and red roses, and gave her a gorgeous Cartier bracelet.

As violins played, Luca led Gemma out to the pool, which was filled with red balloons that spelled out: “Be My Girlfriend.”