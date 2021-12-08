Love Island’s Lillie Haynes spotted getting cosy with TOWIE star on night out

Love Island star Lillie Haynes and The Only Way is Essex’s Pete Wicks were spotted getting cosy on a night out.

The reality stars attended the Peng Hair Launch on Tuesday, with other stars such as Lucinda Strafford and actor Dean Gaffney also at the event.

In photos published by MailOnline, Lillie and Pete were seen chatting and laughing together, before posing for some snaps.

Lillie rose to fame on this year’s Love Island in Casa Amor, where she struck up a romance with Liam Reardon – who was already coupled up with Millie Court.

Liam decided to stay coupled up with Millie after Casa Amor, despite kissing and sharing a bed with Lillie for days, and his decision meant Lillie was dumped from the show.

After being dumped from the show, Lillie stuck up a romance with Casa Amor boy Jack Barlow.

The couple called it quits in October, with Lillie telling OK! Magazine at the time that her romance with Jack “wasn’t meant to be.”

The 22-year-old said: “I’m like the most North you can possibly get, and he lives as far down South as you could possibly get, so… everyone’s so busy and it’s hard to maintain relationships.”

“I think when you go through something so big because we all had such a big summer, it’s just kind of nice to breathe a bit. He’s a lovely boy, I couldn’t fault him. It’s a shame, but it wasn’t meant to be.”