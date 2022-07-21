Love Island’s Liberty Poole sparks rumours she’s dating TOWIE star

Liberty Poole has sparked rumours she’s dating TOWIE star Roman Hackett.

The former Nando’s waitress, who shot to fame on Love Island last summer, has been single since splitting from Jake Cornish on the hit dating show.

In photos published by The Sun, the 22-year-old was spotted leaving ITV’s summer party on Wednesday night with Roman, who wrapped his arm around the blonde beauty.

Earlier in the night, Liberty took selfies with Towie’s Harry Derbidge and Dani Imbert, and hung out with Love Island stars Kaz Kamwi, Chloe Burrows and Faye Winter.

Back in March, a source told The Sun that the reality star was secretly dating a carpenter named Tyler, who she was said to be “smitten” with.

The insider said: “She has been seeing him for nearly a month. They’ve been on a few dates. It’s early days but they get on really well, and Liberty seems pretty smitten.”