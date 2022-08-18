Love Island’s Liberty Poole sets the record straight on rumours she’s dating TOWIE star

Liberty Poole has set the record straight on rumours she’s dating Roman Hackett.

The former Nando’s waitress, who shot to fame on Love Island last year, sparked romance rumours with the TOWIE star when they were spotted leaving ITV’s summer party together back in June.

Roman also appeared to confirm he dated the 22-year-old in an interview with The Sun earlier this week, telling the publication: “Liberty was the last girl that I was with.”

However, Liberty has since shut down the speculation, insisting she is still very much single.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “All these mad stories in the press today.. I haven’t been on any dates! I’m a single pringle.”

“Career focused and on my boss babe energy. On that note, can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been shooting today. It’s been unreal.”

Liberty famously leave the Love Island villa last year just days before the final, after splitting from her boyfriend Jake Cornish.

The news comes after Roman confirmed he is dating 2022 Love Islander Summer Botwe.

He told The Sun: “Summer’s hot! She’s really beautiful. We’re just seeing what happens, it’s early days.”