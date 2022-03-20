Love Island’s Liberty Poole ‘secretly dating new man’ after splitting from Jake Cornish

Liberty Poole is reportedly secretly dating a new man.

The former Nandos waitress, who shot to fame on Love Island last summer, is said to be “smitten” with a carpenter named Tyler.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “She has been seeing him for nearly a month.”

“They’ve been on a few dates. It’s early days but they get on really well, and Liberty seems pretty smitten,” the insider added.

Liberty famously left the Love Island villa just days before the final, after splitting from her boyfriend Jake Cornish.

Jake recently revealed he and Liberty gave their relationship another go when they left the show, but said it didn’t work out between them.