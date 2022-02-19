Love Island’s Liberty Poole calls urgent care helpline after discovering MAGGOT in her takeaway

Liberty Poole has revealed she’s “traumatised” after discovering a maggot in her takeaway.

The Love Island star has told fans she called the NHS’s urgent care helpline 111, as she feared she “might die from bacterial poisoning.”

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old said: “So I’m a bit traumatised from last night…”

“So imagine, I ordered a takeaway, and there was a maggot in the takeaway, and I don’t think I’m going to get a delivery again. Honestly, it was disgusting.”

“I ended up calling 111 because I happened to be in the bath, and I thought that I might die from bacterial poisoning.”

“So that might have been a bit dramatic, but at least it was 111, not 999, imagine. So always call 111, not 999, if you think there might be a problem,” she continued.

“And that’s what I did, I called them up saying there was a maggot in my food. Do I throw up, or do I get bacterial poisoning?”

Liberty said the person on the other end of the phone reassured her that everything was going to be fine, leaving her relieved.

The reality star then joked: “So tonight, I’m going to live life to the full because I haven’t died from bacterial poisoning.”

The former Nandos waitress also shared a disgusting photo of the maggot sitting in her takeaway box.

She wrote over the photo: “Guys this was it I felt sick.”