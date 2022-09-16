Love Island’s Liam Reardon slams ‘rumours’ surrounding his split from Millie Court

Love Island’s Liam Reardon has slammed the “rumours” surrounding his split from Millie Court

The former couple, who shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show, called it quits on their relationship back in July.

Millie still lives in the apartment she shared with Liam in Essex, meanwhile her ex-beau has moved out into his own apartment in Essex.

In an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Liam was asked by a fan: “How you doing mate?,” in reference to his recent split from Millie.

The Welshman responded: “A lot of you asked this. I’m doing good so thank you to all that asked. It’s been a difficult few months with moving from my home in Essex to moving back to Wales and now back living back in Essex on my own.”

“Break-ups can be very hard and being in the public eye just makes it that extra bit more difficult to deal with, especially when you have rumours etc. coming out and people judging your character off something which isn’t true.”

“But I’ve been down – and when you’re down you can either stay down or do what you can to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and move forward. And that’s what I’m doing,” Liam continued.

“Just want to say love to all you guys who follow and support me, especially over these past few months, it means the world.”

Millie shared the news of her and Liam’s split on her Instagram story back in July.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

Millie addressed rumours surrounding their break-up in an interview with Fabulous magazine, shutting down claims of infidelity.

The 25-year-old said: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

“Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”