Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn was rushed to hospital on Thursday night with a mystery illness.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, the reality star wrote: “Hey guys, just jumping on to let you know that I was hospitalised last night so I will not be fit to fly.”

“Because of this I will not be in Bandon or Riverstick Cork, Ireland this weekend. I’ll be in Cork on the 23rd and 24th, apologies for the inconvenience but will catch you soon.”

The 22-year-old shared the brief update with his 348,000 followers, however, did not disclose any details of his condition.

Liam was the first contestant to leave the 2022 series of Love Island.

The Welshman quit the villa, with a source at the time explaining his “confidence was totally knocked when he lost Gemma so when he then also didn’t manage to catch Ekin-Su or Afia’s eye he started to totally overthink everything he did.”