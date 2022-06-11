Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn reunites with his father after his shock exit from the villa

Love Island 2022 star Liam Llewellyn has reunited with his father, following his shock exit from the show.

On Friday night’s episode, the Welsh man gathered all of the Islanders around the fire pit to tell them of his decision to leave the villa.

Liam explained: “Obviously, we all came here for the same reason. But I haven’t really been feeling 100 percent Liam.”

“I know what 100 percent Liam looks like and I am miles off that. Finding someone to leave the villa with that you care about, obviously that is the goal. But when you are not feeling that, it is a hard sort of time.”

“I have been thinking long and hard so, yeah, I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa. I have had an absolute ball, you are all unreal.”

Liam’s dad, professional rugby player David “Dai” Llewellyn, has since jetted to Majorca to comfort his son, after his family announced they couldn’t be “prouder” of him.

A source told The Sun: “Liam’s confidence was totally knocked when he lost Gemma [Owen] so when he then also didn’t manage to catch Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] or Afia’s [Tonkmor] eye he started to totally overthink everything he did.”

“He just began to worry about everything and then felt guilty that he wasn’t enjoying the whole experience like he felt he was meant to, so called it quits,” they continued.

“At this point Liam feels really upset. His dad David flew straight out to Majorca to be with him.”

Liam previously admitted that his biggest fear on the show was being rejected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Llewellyn (@liamllew_)

In an interview prior to the show, he said: “Everyone wants to be wanted, and wants to be picked, so it’s the feeling of not being picked that is a nerve-wracking thought for me.”

“It puts you in a vulnerable position and that’s in front of the whole world. I think that’s a position I don’t think anyone would want to find themselves in.”

Liam’s shock departure from the show is the second quickest exit in Love Island history, after 2020 winter series contestant Ollie Williams, who left the show after just three days – admitting he was still in love with his ex.

