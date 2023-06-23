Love Island’s Leah Taylor hiding secret heartache after her ‘soulmate’ tragically died

Love Island’s Leah Taylor has been hiding a secret heartache, as its been revealed her “soulmate” tragically died in a motorbike accident.

Back in 2015, the reality star was left devastated when her teenage sweetheart Elliott Xavier Campion was killed at 19 when his motorcycle collided with railings in Manchester.

Leah had planned to settle down with Elliot, who was a talented street dancer and teacher, and said their love was “like no other”.

Leah was in Los Angeles when Elliot tragically died, and later took to social media to pay tribute to her boyfriend.

She wrote: “You sent me this a few days ago now so out of the blue, a full video speaking to the camera about how much you love me, and I couldn’t be happier sat in the same spot where you shared your feelings.”

“We started redecorating your room together before I went away and I never got to see it finished but now I’m here sat at your favourite spot, It just feels so empty without you, I keep hoping any second you might just walk through the door with one of your ‘specials’ for me and kiss me.

“I have so much to say to you and I can’t stop messaging you like you’re going to reply, it’s going to be weird going from all day everyday messaging to nothing,” Leah continued.

“There’s just so much I want to say even if you have heard it one million times over. Our love was like no other and you can’t compare it to anything on this earth, we really had it planned out didn’t we?

“From the house, cars, kids names, everything. You was the best thing that ever happened to me and you are my everything, nothing could of made me happier than spending the rest of my life with you.

“I’m sorry I am so sorry this happened you was far too young and talented and beautiful and mine. Your family is being strong I know you would be proud, I can’t even explain how much they all remind me of you I love being around them cause I feel like your still here.”

Leah concluded her post by writing: “You know I’m yours right? I’m yours forever and I will always be your girlfriend no matter what, I belong to you and you belong to me and nothing can change our relationship even if your not here with me.

“Your my soul mate and I love you to the moon and back, I can’t wait to see you again because I know I’m destined to be with you, I love you more than words can explain.”

Leah, who is close friends with former Love Island star Maura Higgins, entered the famous villa last week as a bombshell.

The 27-year-old is currently coupled up with newcomer Montel McKenzie.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.