Love Island’s Lauren says that ‘being in a love triangle is not ideal’ after being dumped

After being dumped from the Villa on Friday night’s episode of Love Island, Lauren has looked back on her time on the show, sharing, “Being in a love triangle is not ideal.”

As a result of new Bombshell Angel picking Ty as her number one boy, Lauren was sent home leaving everyone in shock.

When asked about how she feels about going home, she replied: “I didn’t expect to leave the way I did.”

She continued: “Harrison and I had decided to get back together and try and work through the last few days we shared which were bumpy.”

“I’ve left at a rubbish time because we were going to rekindle things and have a future together. I’m gutted but I’m hoping everything works out.”

“Harrison and I didn’t get the chance to rekindle and I would have liked to have seen where it went. If there had been a recoupling, we’d have got back together and I think we’d have been together until the end.”

“I’m happy for Ty though, because it wasn’t going to work with me and him. It was nothing compared to what me and Harrison had. I’m also aware Harrison put me in this position because he chose to recouple with Toni.”

The 26-year-old described Casa Amor as the “best experience ever.”

“There were no distractions and it was us getting to know each other without anyone round us making comments. It was the best few days of my life.”

“Me and Harrison had an instant connection and didn’t leave each other’s sides. We knew there was something there. You just can’t fake that. Everyone in the Villa said he was like a completely different person when he was with me.”

Sharing her thoughts on whole Harrison and Toni situation, Lauren said: “I obviously didn’t expect him to couple up again with Toni, that literally came out of nowhere.”

“When he told me originally that he’d like to have a few more chats with her, I had told him to just keep me in the loop, so when I heard that he’d poured his heart out to her on the Terrace, it blew my mind.”

“I never expected him to do that. I think he was just confused but he went the wrong way about it. Being in a love triangle is not ideal. Seeing someone you really like with someone else isn’t nice.”

“Before I left the Villa, Harrison sat down with both me and Toni and told her that he missed me and wasn’t moving forward with her because he had me on his mind.”

“When I found out that I’d been dumped, we did briefly speak about him leaving with me and I asked him to. I realise that we’d had a bad few days together since the recoupling when he coupled back up with Toni, so it was a big decision for him to make.”

“It didn’t really give him enough time so he said he’d sleep on it. I told him ‘if you mean what you’re telling me, you’ll act on it.'”

“He said there’s no one else in there for him but only time will tell if he follows up on his word. I hope that he does leave, I really do. But at the same time I understand it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

When asked if the door is still open for her and Harrison, Lauren replied: “Yes, 100%. I’d love to see where it could go. I’m hoping that he comes out so that we can be together.”

“I see myself being with him long term as I haven’t had a connection like that with someone in such a long time.”

“I know what we had was real despite what everyone else thinks. He has done wrong and made stupid mistakes, but he knows that and believes it was the wrong thing to do.”

