Love Island’s Lana and Ron address claims they had a ‘furious argument’ on flight back to the UK

Love Island’s Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall have addressed claims they had a “furious argument” on their flight back to the UK.

The couple came second on the 2023 winter series of Love Island, which was filmed in South Africa.

Following the final on Monday night, Lana and Ron jetted back to the UK to reunite with their families.

But shortly after they landed, The Sun reported that they got into a “furious argument” on the plane.

A source told the newspaper: “Lana and Ron had a furious argument on the plane home – production crew had to step in and calm it down.

“They were so fuming they refused to film the ‘meeting the family’ part of the reunion show at Heathrow until producers stepped in again.”

“They were due to stay overnight in London together but after the fight they went back to their family homes separately to cool down,” the insider added.

During the Love Island reunion on Sunday night, host Maya Jama asked the couple to address reports they had an argument.

Setting the record straight, Ron confessed, “I had a few too many bevvies, and to be fair Lana just looked after me…,” before Lana interjected, “I was caring for him, not arguing with him.”

Ron continued: “She was going to the hotel and I was going back home so we got put into different cabs.”

“Yeah so I think it just looked worse than it was,” Lana explained.

“I’m not gonna lie I had a great flight,” Ron added, before Maya noted that she heard their flight home was “unruly”.

The Love Island reunion aired on ITV2 in the UK on Sunday night, before it airs on Virgin Media One in Ireland on Monday night.