Love Island’s Kem Cetinay ‘splits’ from girlfriend Lexi after ‘growing apart over lockdown’

Kem Cetinay has reportedly split from his girlfriend Lexi Hyzler.
The Love Island star went Instagram official with his lawyer beau earlier this year, but the couple are said to have called it quits after lockdown separated them.
Lexi reportedly returned home to her native Malta after England entered a four-week lockdown last month, while Essex-born Kem stayed at home.
A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Kem and Lexi made a great couple but sadly they have grown apart over the past few months.”
“She went home during lockdown and since then the travel restrictions have made it really difficult for them to see each other.
“Lexi told Kem she adored him but didn’t think they could carry on and he agreed,” the insider added.
“It’s been really sad for both of them but it’s all amicable and they’re hoping they can remain good friends.”
Kem, 24, rose to fame after winning the 2017 series of Love Island alongside Amber Davies.
The former couple called it quits just four months after leaving the villa, with Amber recently finding love again with boyfriend Nick Kyriacou.
Amber recently told The Sun: “I haven’t had a real relationship since Kem, which obviously didn’t work out after Love Island.”
“I have been by myself for three and a half years, worked by myself and been independent. I didn’t need a man. But then Nick came along and I thought, ‘No, I’m not letting him go’.”