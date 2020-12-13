Love Island’s Kem Cetinay ‘splits’ from girlfriend Lexi after ‘growing apart over lockdown’

The couple went Instagram official earlier this year

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay ‘splits’ from girlfriend Lexi after ‘growing apart over...

Kem Cetinay has reportedly split from his girlfriend Lexi Hyzler.

The Love Island star went Instagram official with his lawyer beau earlier this year, but the couple are said to have called it quits after lockdown separated them.

Lexi reportedly returned home to her native Malta after England entered a four-week lockdown last month, while Essex-born Kem stayed at home.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Kem and Lexi made a great couple but sadly they have grown apart over the past few months.”

“She went home during lockdown and since then the travel restrictions have made it really difficult for them to see each other.

“Lexi told Kem she adored him but didn’t think they could carry on and he agreed,” the insider added.

“It’s been really sad for both of them but it’s all amicable and they’re hoping they can remain good friends.”