Love Island’s Kai leaves fans in stitches as he reunites with ‘Kim’ – after hilarious Casa Amor blunder

Kai Fagan has left fans in stitches as he reunited with his friend “Kim” – after his hilarious Casa Amor blunder.

Six gorgeous new bombshells joined the OG boys in the main villa, but one girl in particular caught Kai’s attention – Lydia Karakyriakou.

The teacher confidently called out “Kim” as Lydia entered the villa – convinced her knew the bombshell.

After the hilarious blunder occurred, a Love Island fan tracked down the elusive Kim – identifying her as 24-year-old Kim Schneider from Manchester.

Earlier this week, Kai and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of the 2023 winter series of Love Island; and they have since returned to the UK.

The teacher left fans in stiches as he shared a hilarious video via his Instagram story, mocking his Casa Amor mistake.

The video sees Kai say: “Sanam, guess who it is!,” as Sanam questions: “Who is it??”

“Kim!,” Kai told her, as he panned the camera towards his pal and Sanam.

Turning the camera back towards himself to pull a face, Kai said: “Kim!”

Fans were left in hysterics. with one writing: “hahahahahahahahaha no one understands how funny I found that moment on the show.”

A second said: “Thought that was Lydia, no wonder he was shouting Kim,” and a third agreed: “Now I can see why he thought she was Kim.”