Love Island’s Kady McDermott ‘splits’ from footballer beau

Jodie McCormack
Kady McDermott has reportedly split from Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash.

The Love Island star started dating the 24-year-old over the summer, and the couple went public with the relationship at Wimbledon.

A source has since told The Sun: “Kady and Matty had a really good couple of months but decided they weren’t right for each other.”

“They are still mates and keep in touch, but there’s nothing romantic anymore,” the insider explained.

“They had both just got out of long term romances when they got together so might not have been ready.”

Goss.ie have contacted Kady’s rep for comment.

Kady’s romance with Matty came after her split from her on-off boyfriend of four years Myles Barnett.

