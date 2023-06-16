Love Island’s Kady McDermott ‘making shock return as a bombshell’ – seven years after original appearance

Former Love Island star Kady McDermott is reportedly returning to the show as a bombshell.

Similar to Adam Collard last year, the 27-year-old will re-enter the iconic villa for the second time to find love – seven years after she originally appeared on the series.

Kady first starred in the 2016 series of Love Island, where she struck up a romance with her now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas and finished in third place.

A source told MailOnline: “Kady was a fantastic Islander in 2016. She made brilliant television and bosses are hoping she can recreate the same magic in the villa this summer.

“She’s also still looking for love so for Kady the hope is that she can finally find the man of her dreams.”

“Olivia and Alex and Nathan and Cara from her series are happy, in love, and even have families of their own,” the insider added.

“Kady, especially now she’s older and wiser when it comes to dating, is longing for the same fairytale ending.”

The news comes after Kady split from her on-off boyfriend Myles Barnett for good in 2021.

She also enjoyed a brief romance with Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash last year, but they also ended up going their separate ways.

